A weekly event held through Spring and Summer - local artists playing music in Fitzroy Plaza.
Join in a delightful day of festivities at the annual Dungowan Village Fair. Enjoy this classic country fair as you wander through stalls, admire the vintage tractors, trucks, engines, vintage motors, and family fun events. There will also be an animal nursery and games and a Tractor Trek on Friday, October 20.
Discover a melting pot of cultures at the Tamworth region's biggest annual showcase of food, craft and entertainment from across the globe - the Fiesta La Peel Multicultural Street Festival.
Bicentennial Park, Tamworth comes to life for one big street party; it's a great day out for young and old! There will be food stalls, children's activities, performances, demonstrations and a fireworks display.
Headspace Tamworth is celebrating their 10 year anniversary. The event will be a large market style celebration with food, stalls, inflatables and more! D'Lish On Wheels will be giving away 100 free ice-creams to the first 100 community members and there will be free face painting and free small henna tattoos.
From Feral to Showpony, Street to BNS and 4X4, Vintage to Modern all utes are welcome to enter. This event is free for spectators to attend.
It's man vs beast at Tamworth's AELEC. The best in bull riding battle it out in a new Professional Bull Riders season.
Bring your four-legged friend down to Tamworth's Bicentennial Park for a day of fun. There will be competitions, dog-friendly stalls, a doggy parade and an agility course to complete. You can also learn about responsible pet ownership including microchipping, vaccination, and obedience while you are there. All dogs must be on a lead at all times and faeces must be picked up by their owners.
The Giant Lions Book Sale is on again. The sale is marking its seventh year in the Pavilion at Paceway, Tamworth. There will be thousands of books, records, CDs and puzzles. There are many treasures waiting to be discovered. The sale opens on Saturday, November 4 from 8am-5pm, then daily from 9am-5pm, finishing up at noon on Sunday, November 12.
The Tamworth Junior Chamber invites you to join them for an unforgettable long lunch experience at Tangaratta Vineyards. They're hosting a celebration of the season that combines the finest flavours, live melodies and lots of opportunities to mingle. Tickets are $120 and include your return transportation back to Tamworth.
Celebrate Tamworth as the 'First City of Light'. On the 9th of November 1888 Tamworth became the first city in the southern hemisphere to have municipally funded electric streetlights. Take a tour of the Museum and see the John Fowler under type steam engines (dating back to 1886) in action.
An exhibition and sale of local and state wide original art works. Gala night judging and sales Friday, November 10 @ 7pm to 10pm. $25 pp includes a Champagne Supper. Viewing and sales: Saturday, November 11 @ 10am to 4.30pm; Sunday, November 12 @ 10am to 3.30pm. Adults $5pp. Child over 12 $2pp. Morning/Afternoon teas and light lunches available both days.
Experience a European style Christmas market complete with Christmas lights & music, food, quality hand made products, games for children, plus a visit from Santa Claus, and a re-enactment of the Nativity Scene. Entry $2, kids under 12 years free.
Why not make it a day trip? Spend the whole day in Nundle and walk through the village and visit the shops as well as the Gold Mine Cafe and Museum, Nundle Woollen Mill, drop by the Nundle Courthouse Museum between 10am and 2pm and visit the CWA Art Exhibition & Sale from 10am to 4:30pm, before heading to the Nundle Twilight Christmas Market.
Yes, it's just about that time of the year. This is a free community event to celebrate the lighting of the community Christmas Tree in Fitzroy Plaza. There will be singing and dancing, as well as a variety of market stalls and food vendors.
Residue + Response: Tamworth Textile Triennial builds on the tradition of the Tamworth Fibre Textile collection which first began in 1973, showcasing 50 years of contemporary textile artists.
The 2023 Textile Triennial is a celebration of 50 years of the National Textile Collection promoting and sustaining the unique cultural heritage associated with both the history and technology of textile practice.
