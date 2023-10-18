The Northern Daily Leader
Rescuers, victims of Armidale tornado share memories at free breakfast

By Lydia Roberts
Updated October 18 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
CHEATING death, avoiding windblown roofs and neighbours who helped mop up were just some of the stories told at a special event on Wednesday, October 18, marking two years since the supercell hit Armidale.

