A unique program in Tamworth aimed at changing men's behaviour in domestic violence situations has been more popular than some may have expected.
"We are inundated at the moment, which has been great," the program's team leader Madeline Anderson from Centacare said.
Held once a week from 4pm to 7pm at Centacare on Marius Street, the 20-week group program focuses on helping men change what have often become harmful, violent or aggressive habits towards their partners and or children.
The program is available by referral or, those concerned about their own behaviour, can walk into the Centacare office on Marius Street and ask about the Men's Behavioural Change program.
A pre-group interview (PGI) is then conducted and admission is based on certain criteria that includes acknowledgement of the unacceptable behaviour.
Ms Anderson said it's not about shaming or vilifying the perpetrators but about recognising it as the man's responsibility.
"We need to name it for what it is. And I think there's been a fear in that in the past and a shame," Ms Anderson said.
"But the more we shy away from it, pretend like it's not happening, or demonise the perpetrators, we're getting further away from any kind of solution, healing and the possibility of changing behaviour."
Ms Anderson said there needs to be more conversations with men about "calling out" misogynistic behaviours towards women in the workplace.
"They may think that's funny but we address that here [in the program]," Ms Anderson said.
"If someone sees or hears a guy not being a nice person to his missus, or whatever he is saying about her [or women], then we need to be calling it out and empowering men to do that."
Those who complete the 20 weeks are then able to continue with the fortnightly drop-in sessions to ensure they remain on-track.
Running in tandem with the men's program, is Centacare's family safety worker Renee Allwell who works with the partners and ex-partners of the men enrolled.
"A lot of women who come into the program may not even realise they're going through this," Ms Allwell said.
"Usually within the relationship, there's coercive control, and under that banner, there can be gaslighting, financial abuse, weaponising, making the woman feel like she's overly emotional, exaggerating, nagging... "
Ms Allwell said women in those relationships are often the ones who are "fobbed off" and made to look as if they are the crazy ones or the aggressors because of the unacceptable behaviours they have had to put up with for so long.
From July 2024, it will be a criminal offence in NSW to use abusive tactics against a current or former partner to control or coerce them, in a statewide attempt to crackdown on domestic violence perpetrators.
The latest Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) show a 22.3 per cent increase in the number of reported domestic violence related assaults in the five years to June 2023, across the New England North West region.
Although, both men and women are subject to abuse in relationships, the majority of victims are women, and the Centacare program focuses on those men.
