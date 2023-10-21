The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Applications open for Crown reserves improvement fund

By Newsroom
October 21 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Higham, Tom Torrens, Andrew Crawford, George Witts, Liz Higham, Bill Brady, Kevin Edmonds, Cr Jamie Chaffey, and Kevin Anderson at handover of $112,740 for the installation of an automated irrigation system at Gunnedah Riverside Racecourse. Picture supplied.
Andrew Higham, Tom Torrens, Andrew Crawford, George Witts, Liz Higham, Bill Brady, Kevin Edmonds, Cr Jamie Chaffey, and Kevin Anderson at handover of $112,740 for the installation of an automated irrigation system at Gunnedah Riverside Racecourse. Picture supplied.

Crown Land managers across the Tamworth electorate are now able to apply for their share of $16 million in funding to maintain and improve Crown land reserves for community use.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.