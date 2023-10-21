Crown Land managers across the Tamworth electorate are now able to apply for their share of $16 million in funding to maintain and improve Crown land reserves for community use.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said applications for the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund are officially open until November 17.
"This funding is essential to look after and improve community, recreational and tourism facilities, and I would strongly encourage eligible organisations to come forward," Mr Anderson said.
"There is $14 million worth of grants and $2 million in loans on offer, which could go a long way to fund essential projects across our region."
All Crown Land managers can apply including local councils, community organisations, and user groups that are licensed to use Crown reserves across the Tamworth electorate, as well as commons and showgrounds on freehold land.
For more information and to apply visit: https://reservemanager.crownland.nsw.gov.au/funding/crif
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.