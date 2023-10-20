A COURT has heard a man who thinks of his dogs like his family "overreacted" when he whipped another dog and its owner with a lead at a dog park.
Daniel Peter Robins fronted Tamworth Local Court where he was sentenced for assaulting a woman, and committing an act of animal cruelty at the Powerhouse Park dog park in East Tamworth.
The court heard the 45-year-old whipped a dog, and its owner, with the metal part of a lead after an altercation broke out at about 5:20pm on May 2, 2023.
"He could have taken her eye out ... the metal end is so dangerous," magistrate Julie Soars said.
"You could effectively kill someone with that."
Court documents reveal Robins approached the victim's dog and started whipping it with the metal part of the lead, after he claimed the dog attacked his dog.
The victim then intervened and a verbal altercation between the woman and Robins broke out.
Witnesses heard the woman say "don't hit my dog", and "get off my dog", to which the 45-year-old said he would "kill" her dog if it came near his again.
After the victim pushed Robins away from her dog, he grabbed her from behind and started whipping her with the same lead near her neck and face.
She sustained large red marks on her neck, and a minor cut on her lip.
During the assault, an off-duty police officer stepped in and told Robins to leave the park.
The victim reported the incident to police at about 6:15pm that night, and the 45-year-old was questioned by police on May 11, 2023.
During the questioning, Robins told police he smacked the dog on the buttocks with the lead after it tried to bite his dog, but made no admissions to assaulting the woman.
He told police he grabbed the woman, and pushed her away, after she slapped him across the face.
In court, the 45-year-old's defence solicitor Dan Daley said Robins "well and truly overreacted", and that the offending was out of character.
"His dogs are like his family," he said.
"He accepts by his guilty plea he did handle this poorly".
Mr Daley said there was an element of provocation by the victim when she "effectively assaulted" Robins by slapping him in the face.
"I note the other party hasn't been charged," he said.
Ms Soars said there was a reference to Robins being slapped by the woman in the police facts, but this was no justification for whipping someone with a dog lead in public.
"It appears to be out of character, but it's serious," she said.
"You can't lay your hands on anyone in public.
"It was lucky it was only as serious as it was really."
Ms Soars convicted Robins of committing an act of cruelty upon an animal; and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
She sentenced the 45-year-old to a 12 month good behaviour order for the cruelty charge, and a 10 month community based prison sentence, or intensive corrections order, for assaulting the woman.
Robins was also ordered to engage in anger management counselling.
