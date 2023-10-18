Dogs and cats in the Tamworth region can get access to a free health check with the next Healthy Pet Day to be held at The Youthie on Thursday, October 26.
Tamworth Regional Council together with the RSPCA and TAFE NSW offer the clinic twice a year, providing free pet care services to pensioners, concession card holders and registered job seekers in the community.
"These healthy pet days are not only important to keep pets happy and healthy, but play an important part in supporting responsible pet ownership within our community," council's Director Liveable Communities Gina Vereker said.
Services on offer include health checks, vaccinations, and microchipping.
Desexing services will not be available on the day, however the RSCPA can assist to make future arrangements.
Despite the opening of council's Paws for Life Animal Shelter, the Tamworth Regional Companion Animal Centre is often at capacity with animals found wandering the streets and unwanted pets handed in to the centre.
However, if pet owners have their pets desexed and microchipped, this will help to prevent unwanted litters of puppies and kittens and enable Council to quickly locate the owners of lost pets.
The last Healthy Pet Day, held in May this year, resulted in 102 animals cared for including the vaccination of 73 dogs and 29 cats and microchipping of 26 dogs and 22 cats.
Bookings for the program are essential, and can be made by calling Tamworth Regional Companion Animal Centre on (02) 6767 5501. There is a maximum of three animals per household.
