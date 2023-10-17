The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Rural

State coordinator appointed to lead battle against feral pigs

Updated October 18 2023 - 11:17am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new feral pig coordinator, Bec Gray, brings to the role 12 years of experience working directly with landholders to manage feral pigs and other pest animals. Picture supplied
The new feral pig coordinator, Bec Gray, brings to the role 12 years of experience working directly with landholders to manage feral pigs and other pest animals. Picture supplied

The state's first feral pig coordinator will roll out a boosted $13 million control program to support farmers as the NSW Government steps up its war on pest animals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Rural
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.