Visitors to Tamworth City Bowling Club had a fun and messy time during the free Family Fun Day, hosted by Shaun and Jodie Abra from Jax Bistro at the Tamworth Bowling Club.
The Abras recently took over operating Jax bistro at the club, which is located on the corner of Napier and Brisbane Streets, and are keen to redevelop the eatery into a family-friendly venue.
"We have created a have a kids room, where children can interact with sensory items and lounge in bean bags to watch television and enjoy themselves while their parents can dine nearby," Mrs Abra said.
The Family Fun Day was held on one of the club's back bowling greens which is currently not in use and played host to a range of events during the day, including barefoot bowls, an inflatable disco, water bomb fights and chalk bomb party, face painting and balloon twisting.
The couple hope to hold similar days in the future, as well as potentially twilight movies for children.
Mrs Abra estimated about 800 people took part in the day.
