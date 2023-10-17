The Northern Daily Leader
Fire comes close to homes in Armidale, grassfires ignite in Tamworth

By Newsroom
Updated October 17 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 4:56pm
Fire crews were called to a small grassfire on Kable Avenue in Tamworth on Tuesday afternoon.

