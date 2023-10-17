Fire crews were called to a small grassfire on Kable Avenue in Tamworth on Tuesday afternoon.
One unit was able to contain the blaze before it took hold on the river bank behind Hopscotch cafe, near the regional playground.
Meanwhile, a grassfire burning close to homes on the eastern edge of Armidale is in the process of being controlled.
The fire was reported at around 1pm on October 17, and quickly took hold in scrubland near Perry Parade and Galloway Street, threatening properties.
However, fire crews responded quickly and were able to get the upper hand to stop the flames from spreading in the gusty conditions.
It has been a busy few days for emergency crews, with a number of spot fires igniting.
In the state's north, a bush fire near Tenterfield has been out of control since 10am on Monday, October 16, with an RFS spokesperson saying the fire is "challenging" due to its difficult-to-reach location.
The cause of the blaze is unknown and the fire has burned 391 hectares so far. Thankfully, no injuries or property damage has been reported.
The RFS says ground crews and aircraft are currently being deployed to slow the spread of the fire.
In addition, a grass fire at Cherry Hill, near Inverell, has burnt out 27 hectares, but is 'under control'.
An 'under control' bushfire at Wallangra has destroyed 4154 hectares.
And a fire on Copeton Dam Road has burnt out 485 hectares of bushland.
After a Total Fire Ban day on Monday October 15, the fire danger rating for Tuesday was dropped to 'high' for much of the region including North Western, Northern Slopes, New England and Greater Hunter.
Conditions for the rest of the week are expected to be a little milder.
The fire danger rating will remain high for Northern Slopes and North Western throughout Wednesday, but will drop back to moderate across New England.
