The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

James Gregory Ernest Mallise sentenced for throwing water balloon in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 18 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gregory Ernest Mallise was sentenced for throwing a water balloon at a car on Calala Lane. Picture by Gareth Gardner, file
James Gregory Ernest Mallise was sentenced for throwing a water balloon at a car on Calala Lane. Picture by Gareth Gardner, file

A TEENAGER has been warned to leave his pranking days behind him after he hurled a water balloon at a passing car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.