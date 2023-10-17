A TEENAGER has been warned to leave his pranking days behind him after he hurled a water balloon at a passing car.
James Gregory Ernest Mallise was ordered to pay for more than $800 worth of damage to fix a driver's cracked windscreen when he fronted Tamworth Local Court this week.
"He accepts it was a silly thing to do, and could have caused a serious accident," the teenager's defence solicitor Dan Daley told the court.
"It was a prank gone wrong I'm instructed."
Court documents reveal Mallise, and a co-accused, each threw one water balloon each at the Holden when the two cars passed each other at about 3:30pm near Harrier Parade.
The balloons hit the Holden's windscreen, and caused significant cracking to the driver's side.
The 19-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to intentionally throw object at vehicle or vessel causing risk to safety; and intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property.
In court, police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said there were laws in place to stop people throwing things at cars due to past incidents where drivers or passengers had been killed.
"Ultimately, it could have been very, very serious," he said.
"I'm glad this young man recognises the danger he could have put them in."
At the time of the offending, Mallise was on a good behaviour order in relation to previous court matters which occurred at the Courthouse Hotel in November, 2022.
In court, Mr Daley handed up references about the teenager's "hard work", and asked for the matter to be dealt with by way of a conviction and some sort of good behaviour bond.
Magistrate Julie Soars convicted Mallise, and sentenced him to a 12 month good behaviour order for throwing the water balloon at the car.
She added the condition the 19-year-old must also complete 50 hours of community service work.
Mallise was convicted of the damage property charge, and ordered to pay $806.79 of compensation.
"Put these pranks and misbehaviour behind you," Ms Soars said.
"Respect other people's property as you want them to respect yours."
