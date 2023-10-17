A HEARING date has been set for a serving police officer to defend two allegations of domestic violence related offences.
Jonathan Martin, a Senior Constable attached to the Western Regional command, appeared in Armidale Local Court on Monday, October 16, where he pleaded not guilty to the two charges levelled against him.
The 41-year-old is accused of two domestic violence related charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; and stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear of harm.
Magistrate Mark Richardson set the matter down for hearing in March 2024, which is expected to take one day.
At the time the 41-year-old was refused police bail, but was later released from custody on strict bail conditions.
In court, Mr Richardson continued his bail until the matter returns to court in March 2024.
As part of Martin's bail conditions he must live at an address in Medowie, near Newcastle, and keep out of Armidale, unless appearing before the court.
The 41-year-old must be of good behaviour, report to police daily, abide by an overnight curfew, and steer clear of drugs and alcohol unless prescribed.
After Martin was charged, a spokesperson for NSW Police said the 41-year-old's employment status was under review.
