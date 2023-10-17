[Trigger warning: some graphic detail may be upsetting]
The small community of Jewish people in Tamworth are feeling "shell-shocked" and "traumatised" by the horrific massacre in Israel.
Multicultural Tamworth's Eddie Whitham, a man whose Australian and Polish parents wed in Tel Aviv in 1941, seven years before the state of Israel was officially established by the United Nations, said he has been having regular meetings with the local Jewish families.
"The sparse number of Jewish people and their friends and relatives are trying to come to grips with the scope and brutality of Hamas," Mr Whitham said.
"Some have met together to support each other. There are others who are not known to the community who will bear the trauma on their own."
Mr Whitham has travelled to Israel 22 times in the past 50 years, visiting family and friends, most recently in 2018 when he described the nation as "calm".
"We have friends in all the religions, and all the cultures in that country. We go there because we love the place," Mr Whitham said.
He described Israel as similar to many cities in Australia where there is "a total mixture of people".
"That's what Israel is like," he said. "But there are areas of Muslim Arabs and areas of Christian Arabs, there are places of Jewish towns, there are Druze villages."
Arab Israelis comprise about 20 per cent of the population in Israel and have the same legal rights as Jewish Israelis.
Mr Whitham said he has listened to the many experts with their own opinions and ideas but with no concrete solution to end the conflict.
"If the world had gumption, they would step in with a peacekeeping force in goodwill for both sides," Mr Whitham said.
"People who are far removed from the country know nothing about what's going on. People decide to side with one group or another."
Mr Whitham advised anyone who knows someone who has returned from Israel or is traumatised by the war, to "just stand beside them".
"I don't think there's so much more," Mr Whitham said.
"I'm struggling to find words to describe it all."
Mr Whitham has been a stalwart in the Tamworth community, assisting people from all nationalities - India, Iran, Nepal, Europe, Vietnam, China, Philippines, Egypt, and elsewhere - settle in the regional city.
"We don't supply houses and infrastructure but we show them where to go," Mr Whitham said.
"We help them find their religion if they want a place to worship, no matter what they [believe], if they want to join a group, [we help them] find their own people. If they need [cultural] food, we make sure that shops have got the food [they need]."
READ ALSO:
In the early hours of Saturday, October 7, about 2200 rockets flew into Israel from nearby Gaza, as Hamas terrorists infiltrated the border by air, sea and land, murdering innocent civilians in a reign of terror.
No-one was spared, not the 260 people who were gunned-down as terrorists paraglided into a music festival about 3.5 kilometres from the Gaza border, nor the families who were going about their business on what seemed like an ordinary Saturday morning.
Women and girls were brutally raped beside their murdered friends, unarmed people were tortured, and one heartbroken father later wept when he found out his eight-year-old daughter had been killed by Hamas.
"...if you know anything about what they do to people in Gaza... that is worse than death," he told CNN.
In retaliation for the approximate 1500 people murdered, including one Australian and people from 29 other nations, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) sent fighter jets to target terrorist cells and infrastructure in Gaza.
The death toll continues to rise, with about 2800 people, Palestinians and others in the Gaza strip killed in the retaliatory strikes, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "mighty vengeance".
An estimated 199 people are being held hostage in Gaza, making the situation even more precarious.
Hamas is a designated terrorist organisation, not only by Australia but the US, UK and European Union.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.