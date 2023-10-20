While upgrading the grid system is challenging, there are some positives. Capital is available for renewables investment. The uptake of solar and battery storage by householders is also encouraging. In the ACT, plans are already underway to provide a battery storage system and help reduce our reliance on coal and gas. Zoe Whitton, chief executive of sustainability advisors Pollination, points out that the challenge to reach net zero will really start to hit home in the next seven years. An unambitious target becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. We won't know until we try.