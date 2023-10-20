The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor

By Letters
October 21 2023 - 9:00am
The fallout continues after Australia resoundingly said 'No' in the referendum. Picture by Rachel Gray.
'Let the dust settle'

Barnaby Joyce wants to "let the dust settle" after the referendum but stirs it up with his comments. ('Let the dust settle,' Barnaby Joyce on what comes after 'divisive' referendum, NDL 16/10).

