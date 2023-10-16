With grain harvest around the corner, people bringing harvesting machinery into NSW from Queensland are reminded they are required by law to ensure machinery crossing the border is free of parthenium weed and its seeds.
NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) parthenium weed response coordinator, Nicola Dixon, said all harvesting machinery, equipment and vehicles which have been in Queensland must be properly cleaned and inspected before entering the state.
"Headers pose a high-risk. The person in charge of a header, including the comb and comb trailer, must submit a completed Record of Movement form to an authorised NSW DPI officer at or near the NSW and Queensland border," Ms Dixon said.
Mr Dixon said parthenium is the greatest weed threat to NSW.
Contact with the plant or pollen can cause serious allergic reactions in people.
It is dangerous to grazing animals, hosts crop viruses, prevents desirable plants from establishing and reduces crop and land values.
"The form includes a declaration that the header and comb have been cleaned in accordance with Schedule 1 of the Biosecurity Order (Permitted Activities) 2019.
"Operators of all machinery have a legal duty to prevent their machines from spreading parthenium weed into NSW, which is covered by the General Biosecurity Duty under the NSW Biosecurity Act 2015."
It is illegal to bring grain harvesters and comb trailers from Queensland into NSW unless you have a Biosecurity Certificate issued by NSW DPI.
People in charge of harvesting equipment should contact NSW DPI inspection stations 24 hours prior to arrival at a border crossing site to minimise delays at Goondiwindi (07) 46711227, Hebel (07) 4625 0916 or Mungindi (02) 6753 2323.
Machinery and equipment, including harvest field bins, augers and grain movers, trucks and low loaders carrying a header, harvest support and escort vehicles, mineral exploration drill rigs and vehicles transporting rigs must be cleaned to remove all plant material, dust, soil and accumulated grease or be treated with a seed sterilant.
More information and contact details for crossing sites and offices are available on the NSW DPI website.
