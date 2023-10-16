The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Rural

Plan ahead to prevent border delays this harvest

Updated October 16 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parthenium weed is dangerous to grazing animals, hosts crop viruses, prevents desirable plants from establishing and reduces crop and land values.
Parthenium weed is dangerous to grazing animals, hosts crop viruses, prevents desirable plants from establishing and reduces crop and land values.

With grain harvest around the corner, people bringing harvesting machinery into NSW from Queensland are reminded they are required by law to ensure machinery crossing the border is free of parthenium weed and its seeds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Rural
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.