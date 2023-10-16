8 beds | 5 bath | 6 car
'Kooringa' is a property with versatility and limitless potential, offering a myriad of rural ventures or lifestyle pursuits and living.
Productive country so close to Tamworth city, with multiple accommodations, water, shedding and further potential make this property unique.
Situated on the Sydney side of Tamworth, 27km from the CBD, it will suit those wanting to run cattle, horse enthusiasts or those wanting an ideal site to create and launch most ventures.
It's currently being run as the idyllic rural lifestyle block allowing you to escape the hustle of city life.
The main residence and family home includes four bedrooms, the main with an ensuite, another bathroom, kitchen and dining with adjacent light-filled, north-facing enclosed verandah.
Two bedrooms have access to an enclosed veranda overlooking the pool providing additional space for a playroom, study and or walk-in wardrobe.
A spacious and versatile new extension connecting the home to the double garage has been built with its interior to be completed, offering new owners the opportunity to customise to their liking.
This space opens up to the outdoor fire pit area and gardens.
Within the house yard is an in-ground swimming pool, established gardens, and a rustic style third bathroom.
Additional accommodation includes a renovated three-bedroom home with rental appraised at $440 per week.
Plus, a separate, self-contained studio, both set away from the main home and each other.
"Throughout the past eight years of ownership, this loved property has undergone extensive improvements, with numerous renovations and replacements," listing agent Paula Sweeney from Partner Now Property said. "It's now set for a new owner to personalise and add their stamp.
"It offers fantastic lifestyle with great sunsets, and large lawn areas which run down to the picturesque creek.
"Fire pits and camp area set-up provide loads of room for sport and play."
Comprising approximately 25.92 hectares/64 acres currently divided into 10 paddocks, the property is de-stocked and carrying a good body of feed.
Level to gently undulating, arable country is well watered with frontage to Reedy Creek and equipped bore (drinkable).
Shedding includes machinery shed with workshop, three-bay enclosed shed with refrigerated cool room, four bay powered open shed currently used for machinery storage and workshop, plus much more.
"Productive country within the Loomberah district with historically reliable water will appeal to a myriad of buyers along with the multiple accommodations offered at 'Kooringa'," Paula said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.