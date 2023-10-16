When Cody Parry signed with the Werris Creek Magpies earlier this year, he wanted a break. Now, just months later, the teenager's NRL dreams have suddenly been reignited.
The young star had spent the last four years living in Sydney, where he completed his schooling at St Gregory's College while training and playing with the Parramatta Eels' age group sides.
But early in 2023, shortly after a stint spent training with the Eels' NRL squad, Parry realised he was burnt out.
"I just needed a bit of time off," Parry said.
"I moved down as a 15-year-old, went to boarding school, and was training with them all the time. I got through [this year's] SG Ball season, and thought 'I want to have a bit of fun'.
"I wanted to have a run around with mates and have a bit of fun playing footy."
In the end, the Magpies' run to the semi-finals was exactly the rejuvenative hiatus that Parry needed.
Though it "would have been good" to claim the Group 4 premiership, the 19-year-old felt the pressure was off him for the first time in years.
"I got to sit back and not ... worry about everything," Parry said.
"Sydney's so professional and you're always stressing about 'am I doing the right thing?' But here, Rock [Magpies co-coach Dave Stewart] and Cody [Tickle, fellow co-coach] didn't want too much from me. They just wanted me to have fun and be a part of it.
"It was perfect."
Refreshed and rearing to get back into the representative programs, Parry asked his manager to see if there was any interest from clubs in signing him for the 2024 Jersey Flegg season.
Before long, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs' under 21s reached out and signed the versatile teenage back and former Australian Schoolboys representative.
While he thanked Parramatta for its "amazing" support and acknowledged that the club "got me where I am today", Parry said it wasn't the right fit and is eager to experience the culture at the Bulldogs.
"I'm keen to get back into a routine again," he said.
"Here I've been working and training a bit. But down there, you're always training and always working, it's a good lifestyle [in Sydney]."
On his return to Group 4, Parry scored eight tries for Werris Creek during the season and worked as a warehouse packer when he wasn't on the field.
He will return to Sydney in early November, and will aim to complete his personal training qualification when he gets back.
Helpfully, there will be some familiar faces to greet him on arrival at Bulldogs HQ.
"I know a couple of boys who transitioned from Parra to Doggies in the last couple of years, and a couple of boys I went to school with," Parry said.
"It's good, because I'm not going in blindfolded. I know a couple of the boys, and I've played rep footy with a couple of them as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.