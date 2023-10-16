Junior cricketers dusted off the whites on Sunday for the start of the 2023/24 Central North season.
Tamworth hosted two games with the Blue and Gold sides matching up in the George Denton Shield (under 13s) and John Kilborn Shield (under 15s).
The Blue took the honours over their younger counterparts in both fixtures.
In the under 15s the Blue amassed 5-392 on the back of an unbeaten retired 101 (from 102 balls) from Archie McMaster and 87 (off 78 balls) from Sam Davis, the pair putting on 215 for the second wicket.
They then bowled the Gold out for 101.
In the under 13s the Blue chased down the Gold's 101, one wicket down with Chase Wilson scoring 51no and Will Davis 33no.
George Denton Shield Tier 1: Tamworth Blue 1-103 (Chase Wilson 51*, William Davis 33* - Hugo Clery 1-10) d Tamworth Gold 101 (James Wilkinson 28*, Gerard Joubert 17, Rylan Byrne 16, Zac Parkinson 16 - Chase Wilson 3-5, Rory MacRae 2-9, Cooper Jones 1-3, Levi Morgan 1-5, Brock Moxon 1-7, Angus McManus 1-16).
John Kilborn Shield Tier 1: Tamworth Blue 5-392 (Archie McMaster retired 101*, Samuel Davis 87, Riley Jones 48, Lachlan Mason 31 - Toby Ireland 2-46, Daniel Williams 1-45, Suhail Mohamed Krishan 1-20) d Tamworth Gold 101 (Daniel Williams 46* - Aiden Walker 2-18, Darcy Williams 2-18, Charley Pickens 2-20, Alexander Ingall 1-11, Lachlan Mason 1-16, Archie McMaster 1-26).
John Kilborn Shield Tier 2: Gunnedah 9-173 (Harrison Paul 67*, Jason Lighezzolo 31 - Preston Leonard 4-11, Riley Alexander 1-28, Harrison Bailey 1-16, Hollie Woodbury 1-18, Aidan Woodward 1-18) d Inverell 50 (Harrison Bailey 17 - Xanthe Hewitt 2-7, Sean Ryan 2-3, Cobi Jolliffe 2-3, Jack Canham 1-13, Jason Lighezzolo 1-9, Roy Peatling 1-2).
