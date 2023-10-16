HUNDREDS of people dressed in their best sequins and sparkles have hit the dance floor to help shake off the stigma around mental health.
Organisers of The White Elephant Ball are expecting to tally up about $80,000 after a night of glitz and glamour on Saturday, October 14.
A herd of about 380 people gathered under the disco ball at the Tamworth Town Hall to help stamp out the elephant in the room, and raise money for preventative youth mental health services.
Co-chair Alicia Seery told the Leader all the funds raised from the annual ball, which is in its ninth year, would go straight to Batyr.
"That money which was raised will go back into the community," Ms Seery said.
"[Batyr] holds programs within the local school which is amazing."
At the ball, guests were treated to a night of food, drinks, music, raffles, and auctions.
Australian adventurer Daniel Bull, also kept the crowd gripped as he recounted his battles of overcoming his own fears and doubts to tackle some of the world's tallest peaks.
He left the audience feeling inspired to tackle their own mountains, and take a step outside their comfort zones.
Earlier this year, the committee also held The White Lunch at the Tamworth Hotel in a bid to start building excitement for the ball, and put money in the bank for Batyr.
The lunch also helped to get a herd of new local sponsors on board for the ball.
Ms Seery said she hoped all the hard work of the 16-man committee left a lasting message about mental health.
"I hope they take away that it's OK to shake off the stigma, that it's OK to talk to your friends and family about what's going on in your life," she said.
"And if you're having trouble with your mental health, to speak up, and speak to someone, because it's important that our mental health is well cared for."
Despite the disco balls being packed away for another year, the chance to donate to Batyr continues, with the silent auction remaining active until Wednesday, October 18.
Overnight farm stays, beauty packages, personal training vouchers, NRL tickets, homewares, food, and music packages are still up for grabs in the auction, and details can be found on the White Elephant Ball's Instagram and Facebook page.
Ms Seery said with 2024 marking the the 10-year anniversary of the ball, fresh ideas and themes are already being touted.
"It'll definitely be something big and amazing," she said.
