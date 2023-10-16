Sue Grills' first double for a while was somewhat of a family affair.
The Tamworth trainer was the only multiple winner at Friday's Tamworth meeting with Eighty Eight Stars saluting in the Tamworth City Toyota Super Maiden Plate (1400m) and then Just In Reach two races later.
"They both went really well," Grills said.
"I thought they were good chances but it was good to see them both win."
The two are incidentally owned by the same syndicate, and are actually half-brothers.
"They're both out of the same mare (Justine), they bred them - the syndicate," she said.
Just In Reach's win was the six-year-old's second in his comeback from a fractured jaw, which kept him off the track for almost nine months.
After winning first-up at Moree, last start he finished back in the field, but had no luck, Grills said.
"Everything that could go wrong did go wrong," she said.
"But that's racing."
"He got a good run [Friday] and won well."
Jumping from barrier three, Ashley Morgan sat him "just behind the speed" until the top of the straight.
Morgan then found a path through the middle to join the leaders at about the 200. Hitting the front about 50 out, they then held off the Cameron Crockett-trained Super Extreme, who was flashing home down the outside, for a half-length win.
"Eighty Eight Stars (Aaron Bullock) was very similar, he sat just behind the leaders and had a really nice run," Grills said.
A year younger than Just In Reach, he has only been unplaced in two of his seven starts but has been a bit of a bridesmaid with three seconds in that.
"He was due for a win, that's for sure," Grills said with a laugh.
She couldn't recall exactly when her last double was but said it has been "a while".
She'll be hoping Smoke Bomb can follow suit of his stable-mates when he contests the 1800m Benchmark 72 Handicap at Kensington on Wednesday.
Originally with Mick Price & Michael Kent Junior down at Cranbourne, it will be the seven-year-old's second run in town since coming to Grills from Liam Howley earlier in the year.
His first was his last start, a 1600m Benchmark 72 at Warwick Farm on September 20.
"He ran a nice race, hopefully we can pick up a cheque this time," Grills said.
