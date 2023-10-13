Detectives have released CCTV vision as they renew their appeal for public information into the stabbing of a man during a home invasion in Armidale earlier this year.
About 10.10pm on Sunday, June 25, emergency services were called to a home on Garibaldi Street, following reports a man had been stabbed.
Police were told four men had forced entry into a home and stabbed a 67-year-old man, stole his mobile phone and a watch before leaving the scene.
It was a crime that shocked the local Armidale community.
The victim was a prominent cardiologist who was born and raised in Armidale, but had moved away to Newcastle, where he worked at John Hunter Hospital.
Dr James Leitch was back at the family home tending to his mother's estate when the attack occurred.
"All I can say is that I'm glad my mother did not have to hear about this, it would have been devastating for her. She had a strong sense of community and an ethic of giving," he told ACM in the month following the attack.
"When I was growing up the house was always unlocked."
As inquiries continue, investigators have now released CCTV footage of a grey Mazda 3 and white Toyota Hilux ute on Taylor Street, Armidale, believed to be linked to the home invasion.
The cars were reported stolen from a home on Taylor Street following a break and enter in the early hours of Friday, June 23.
The ute was located later that morning in a carpark on Wigan Avenue, Armidale and was seized for forensic examination.
The car was found burnt-out on Niagara Street. Police also seized property near the car believed to have been stolen from the home invasion. The property was seized for forensic examination.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Armidale Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
