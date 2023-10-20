4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Superbly positioned in one of the most desirable tree-lined streets, this private oasis, sprawling over 2000sqm, provides effortless family living and peerlessly elegant amenities for entertaining.
Immaculately designed and presented, there has been no expense spared to create the epitome of luxurious East Tamworth living.
With generously proportioned living and dining areas and a newly appointed kitchen boasting two island benches, the house seamlessly flows on to a sun-drenched alfresco area, sparkling pool and tennis court.
All four generous bedrooms come with built-ins, the main with WIR.
There is also a study, three newly renovated bathrooms including two ensuites and a large separate loungeroom which includes a modern gas fireplace for the cooler evenings.
Polished timber floorboards enhance the sense of style and elegance and there is underfloor heating in the kitchen/living areas.
Comfort is also complemented by ducted air-conditioning and doubled glazed windows and doors throughout.
There are four outdoor entertainment areas including a newly tiled pool with glass fence, tennis court with practice wall and basketball backboard, private courtyard with firepit and a pool gazebo.
For added convenience and storage, a double-lock up garage is located at the rear of the home along with room for the boat and caravan.
Within strolling distance to highly regarded schools, parks and cafes.
The owner reserves the right to accept any offers prior to the December 1 closing date for expressions of interest.
With only two owners over the last fifty years, this one is not to be missed.
