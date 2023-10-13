Each day presents an opportunity to journey towards recovery, says social worker Llana Pane, who specialises in supporting individuals with psychosocial disabilities or people with mental health issues along their journey to recovery.
Mrs Payne ran a Dress Up 2 Express and Connect event at West Tamworth Bowling Club on Thursday, October 12, designed to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues and focus on how to look after your mental health.
In the spirit of having fun in Mental Health Month, attendees were invited to dress up in something that made them feel happy and get together to connect with other people who have mental health issues.
"The idea was for people to share tools or strategies they use to look after their mental health and hear about mental health and wellbeing tools other people use," Mrs Payne said.
READ ALSO:
While the event only drew a small number of attendees, Mrs Payne said overall the outcome was positive, and she was keen to run another session to coincide with Mental Health Month next October.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.