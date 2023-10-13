The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Watch

Armidale residents will remember when a tornado ripped through the city

By Newsroom
October 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's two years since a tornado devastated parts of Armidale on October 14, 2021, and the local council is planning an event to celebrate the community's "resilience".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.