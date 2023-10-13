It's two years since a tornado devastated parts of Armidale on October 14, 2021, and the local council is planning an event to celebrate the community's "resilience".
The twister tore a four-kilometre-wide path of destruction along Booralong Road in the north of Armidale, for 42 kilometres towards Metz Gorge near Hillgrove.
A terrified mother scrambled over her mangled roof to check on her children after the tornado ripped through.
A video capturing the tornado was watched thousands of times on social media and television - to the surprise of the local who filmed it.
Lou Streeting was watching the storm with her family from a high vantage point which gave them a bird's eye view, when she saw a green flash low in the northern sky.
The storm flipped cars, sliced through power lines, and trashed scores of homes shortly after 10pm on October 14, 2021.
More than 6400 residences were without power, some for days afterwards.
Volunteers, SES personnel, the Rural Fire Service, Essential Energy workers, the Volunteer Rescue Association, Armidale Regional Council, and BackTrack completed a total of 9000 hours of work in the first three days after the emergency, responding to more than 300 emergency jobs and hundreds more in the following weeks.
On Wednesday, October 18, Armidale Regional Council is planning a 'Celebrating Our Resilience' event, at Armidale Town Hall, to thank everyone who was involved in the clean-up and recovery.
"Events like this celebrate our region's resilience and ability to help and support each other in times of severe adversity," mayor Sam Coupland said.
"The tornado caused damage to many homes and properties where it struck but as a community, we pulled together to help those impacted to get back on their feet.
"At this event we will be officially thanking all of those involved in the clean-up and recovery ... there will also be stories of resilience and photos shared."
Local school students have been invited to perform at the breakfast event.
UNE's new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Chris Moran, will also be present. The UNE's Armidale campus was significantly impacted by the tornado.
Local emergency services and community service providers will also be in attendance.
"It is well known that connected and prepared communities are more resilient to disasters," Cr Coupland said.
"The community recovery event has been initiated by Council's Community Recovery Officer, which is a position funded by the Australian Government and NSW Reconstruction Authority, to assist after the Floods in February 2022.
"An important part of the role is to facilitate community recovery events following severe weather events, such as storms and floods and provide information to the community on preparing for future severe weather events."
Celebrating Our Resilience will be held on Wednesday, October 18, at the Armidale Town Hall from 7am to 10am with a free community breakfast cooked up by the Rapid Relief team who also provided over 1600 meals during the clean-up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.