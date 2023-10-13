West Tamworth's prolonged malaise is symptomatic of a greater issue that threatens the very existence of grade cricket in Tamworth, the club's president Ben Schubach has warned.
For the second straight season Wests have failed to field a first-grade side, with Schubach claiming the club's bid to rectify the grim situation was thwarted by rival clubs "pinching" players away from them.
"We had all intentions of having a first-grade side this year," he said. "But with all the uncertainty [surrounding Wests] ... all the ones [players] that I basically had sewn up have been pinched by other clubs.
"So, as far as I'm concerned, [if] clubs keep pinching players they're not gonna have a sixth club."
Schubach has called on the Tamworth District Cricket Association to find a solution to the problem, and even floated the idea of a player draft.
"But there's gonna have to be something done in the very near future, otherwise Tamworth [grade] cricket is basically gonna be non-existent in five years," he said.
"You can have two of your stronger clubs with 90 players - that's all well and good," he added.
"But when you've got two or three clubs that are struggling to fill four teams, the flow-on effect from that is, basically, you're gonna have to drop a grade [fourth grade].
"And once you drop a grade, people start losing interest - you lose your younger fellas."
If that happened, "you start losing the future - it's as simple as that", said Schubach, who is in his second season as president.
Wests' fourth-grade side forfeited their opening round match last weekend, but Schubach said the fourth-graders would play on Saturday, October 14.
"Trust me, it's been pretty hard to take," he said of Wests' overall predicament.
TDCA president Chris Paterson said "plenty of meetings" had taken place to tackle the Wests issue.
"But yeah, it's not easy," he said. "But we'll definitely try and help them out where we can, and go from there."
Paterson said Wests were going through a "rebuilding stage".
"So it's not gonna happen overnight. They're possibly a couple of years away from it [rebounding]," he said.
Despite the situation at Wests, Paterson insisted that the first-grade competition was "very strong" and was "doing very well" when compared to cricket associations "everywhere else around the countryside".
"Most other country towns, their comps are half or less [what they used to be]. Whereas ours is missing one team," he said.
