The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

'Hard to take': Wests president Ben Schubach's lament

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated October 13 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth senior cricket president Chris Paterson insists that the first-grade competition is "very strong". File picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth senior cricket president Chris Paterson insists that the first-grade competition is "very strong". File picture by Gareth Gardner

West Tamworth's prolonged malaise is symptomatic of a greater issue that threatens the very existence of grade cricket in Tamworth, the club's president Ben Schubach has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.