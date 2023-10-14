The future is looking even brighter for the 400 children at St Xavier's Primary in Gunnedah after $10 million in upgrades were finally completed.
The 144-year-old K to Year-12 Catholic school on Bloomfield Street held its official opening ceremony on Friday, October 13, to unveil the culmination of a four-year infrastructure facelift.
St Xavier principal Jen Honner said: "We have completely rebuilt the whole school".
"It was very old, a square box, one teacher, children sitting in rows. It's completely different now," Ms Honner said.
"It's now a very calm, inclusive building where the teaching and learning is visible to all."
Ms Honner said the school now has seven big learning spaces with two teachers and a teacher assistant assigned to each one, with "huge shared spaces" that the classrooms open out onto.
"That then leads to our massive library, which is the centre of the school," Ms Honner said.
"This is a moment of real joy and gratitude and pride in what we've achieved."
Monsignor Wilkes from the Armidale Chancery "tied the ribbon", Ms Honner said, before the building was blessed and a choir sang hymns, with the whole school in attendance.
Gunnedah Mayor Jamie Chaffey and Federal Nationals MP Mark Coulton were also onsite to celebrate the opening, with Cr Chaffey saying he was impressed by the amount of natural light.
"The actual layout gives a completely different vibe and feeling to the old traditional systems of the way classrooms and teachings work," Cr Chaffey said.
"There is an outdoor education area and new indoor classrooms.
"It's not like a traditional school, where they have a classroom with a teacher at the front of the class and one window to maybe look out of, with a chalkboard.
"It's completely different, with all high-tech connectivity."
Mr Coulton said the school upgrade will equip the next generation of children for "all the wonderful opportunities coming their way".
"There's a wonderful culture in the school and it will give these kids enormous confidence and knowledge to carry them forward to adulthood."
Construction on the school began in 2019, after years of talks about the primary's upgrade were officiated with a commonwealth grant of $3.3 million and a co-contribution from the Catholic Schools Office of about $7.6 million.
