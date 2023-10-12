Despite warnings and advice from Armidale Regional Council and Live traffic of the closure of the Armidale to Kempsey Road, travellers are visiting George's Junction and other spots along the Macleay River.
Live Traffic NSW reports that the road has been closed in both directions since February 2023 due to Landslide hazard concerns after significant damaged incurred by bush fires at the end of 2019 and subsequent flooding in 2020 and 2022.
ARC posted to their Facebook page on September 29 a 'friendly reminder', with the October long weekend imminent, that the access road would be closed to all traffic with exemptions for local residents and emergency and essential services only. The post specifically notes that George's Junction is not available for recreational activities.
However, according to witnesses who reside down the Armidale Kempsey Road, dozens of holiday makers travelled down to George's junction over the October long weekend break.
Paul Gilkensen, a fourth generation farmer who lives nearby George's Junction campground, and relies on the access route to both Armidale and Kempsey for his livelihood, says with the warmer weather approaching, he is worried people will continue ignoring the road closures potentially creating further complications with the situation.
"With increased traffic you have a situation whereby there is potential for increased degradation of the road. So, we have a situation where we as local residents we are trying to do the right thing and having to restrict our travel for essential purposes and you see all these other cars on the road, it hurts a bit," he said.
"I think the problem is it's closed on paper but it's not physically closed, so maybe people are just unaware that it's closed or are simply choosing to ignore that advice."
"We have to accept imposed load limitations which can make it difficult when it comes to transporting hay or cattle, it's already effecting the community down here. If council decide that due to further deterioration, there will be further restrictions imposed, it's our livelihood."
More than $400 million in state and federal funding is being poured into Kempsey Road as part of a major operation to rebuild the disaster hit corridor.
Various emergency works have been carried out on the council-managed road, which links Armidale to the Macleay Valley.
ARC received grant funding through the NSW Natural Disaster Fund for Essential Public Asset Restoration Works to restore the road back to pre-disaster conditions. It is the single largest road project ever to be undertaken by a NSW council.
A spokesperson from ARC said existing project signage includes variable message boards, though there are warning, project information and road closure signs currently being manufactured to ramp up the message.
'Council is constantly looking to improve the closure advice. We are also in the process of sending a flyer regarding the road closure to 39 caravan, camping and holiday parks, visitor information centres and a NSW 4WD organisation from Newcastle to Tweed Heads, Dubbo, Glenn Innes, Uralla, Armidale, Dorrigo and Bellingen so they can place it on their noticeboards.
"Without physical barriers it is quite difficult to keep tourists away from such a beautiful area, but for those who travel the road outside of these exemptions do so without insurance coverage."
