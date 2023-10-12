'Saying NO in this referendum is more a case for not wanting a solution': Patrick Mahony

The Henry Parkes 1901 Constitution, which we studied in school, is a simple document. In the 1890's there were many people who voted and argued about elements and changes that were required in that document. Some elements of the document however were completely omitted, particularly relating to the Traditional Owners and land title. Western Australian did not want to be part of it initially as it was focussed on Sydney and Melbourne. My research was because my Great Grandfather, John Mahony Esq, a politician in the 1890's, was opposed to this version of the constitution.