'Saying NO in this referendum is more a case for not wanting a solution': Patrick Mahony

Ms Williamson's article is well documented and reflects much of the confusing details of this referendum. Her experiences have been vast and are demonstrably influenced by key elements of the contrary vote.
Quoting the specific and selective examples does not necessarily prove her point of view.
There are many examples of the way we treat and have treated the First Nations people which we all should be embarrassed and humble about. Unlike many of Australians, I read the Uluru Statement in 2017 and have also looked at the Australian Constitution in some detail.
The Henry Parkes 1901 Constitution, which we studied in school, is a simple document. In the 1890's there were many people who voted and argued about elements and changes that were required in that document. Some elements of the document however were completely omitted, particularly relating to the Traditional Owners and land title. Western Australian did not want to be part of it initially as it was focussed on Sydney and Melbourne. My research was because my Great Grandfather, John Mahony Esq, a politician in the 1890's, was opposed to this version of the constitution.
There is no doubt, the issue of the First Australians, their history and the very large number of languages, groups and races that have existed for sixty thousand years on this continent, has not been resolved. Legislated decisions are frequently changed and/or ignored in subsequent parliaments.
Then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in accepting the Uluru Statement, in 2017, raised concerns about the "Voice" at that me. However, his opinion, legal and personal, has since changed.
There is no doubt many attempts to assist the First Nations people have failed, or worse were a disaster for everyone concerned. We are still making mistakes today. We can blame someone else for these problems. "Not my fault sir!".
My experience is in health, as a pharmacist. The Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme has been "tweaked" many times, to assist and save money. At the same time, bureaucrats and politicians make some decisions, simple politically favourable, cost saving decisions, which have catastrophic impacts on small rural aboriginal communities. A decade on the National Rural Health Authority, saw many of these flaws, and through consultation solved some.
The Voice can provide a platform and a mechanism for some of these things to be addressed before we cause more problems.
Saying NO in this referendum is more a case for not wanting a solution. Understanding where we are, what we can do, how we should listen and who we should engage with, is the solution. We are the SOLUTION.
Please vote YES.
Patrick Mahony, Tamworth
