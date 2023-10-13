The Northern Daily Leader
Demand rising for Trinity Church's Food Connect day

By Emma Downey
October 14 2023 - 5:45am
In the face of the rising cost of living, the Food Connect day introduced by Tamworth's Trinity Church earlier this year is experiencing steady but rising demand from people in need, says Pastor Ross Fotheringham.

