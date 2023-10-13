In the face of the rising cost of living, the Food Connect day introduced by Tamworth's Trinity Church earlier this year is experiencing steady but rising demand from people in need, says Pastor Ross Fotheringham.
The church offers free food hampers each Thursday, between 2pm and 3pm at it's location in Craigends Lane, inviting people to come in and take what they need, and stay for a cuppa and a chat.
Mr Fotheringham said what was given away was only meant to supplement weekly food bills.
"We're not trying to provide a full week's groceries for anyone - we can't do that - but what we can provide will help in some way to make things go a little further in a household," he said.
"The demand for the service is growing - we have people tell us they are feeling the pinch financially and this is a great assistance in the current climate."
Mr Fotheringham said sometimes they have to limit how much produce is available for each person, depending on how many people turn up each week.
The Food Connect service is promoted via the Trinity Church Tamworth Facebook page, while news is also spread by word of mouth and flyers.
"We call the service, Food Connect because we see this as a way for the church to connect with the wider community," Mr Fotheringham said.
"We invite people to come in, bringing their own bags, to only pick up some groceries and also to stop for a cuppa and a chat with our volunteers operating the service .... we help as we can," he said.
The food provided is available only as long as the weekly supply lasts - and that will depend on the level of demand.
The Food Connect service is modelled on a similar one operated by Hands and Feet Community and Disability Services in Sydney.
Of the groceries offered locally, bakery products came from Aldi and the remainder of the food was usually sourced from Hands and Feet or FoodBank in Sydney.
"The church covers the cost of transporting the food to Tamworth, which is at a reduced cost, through donations from members of Trinity Church," Mr Fotheringham said.
"When there is high demand or we are not able to source as much produce for the week, we also ask our church members to contribute some food products to supplement what we have with products, such as tinned goods."
Mr Fotheringham said some products were close to or just past the best before date, but were still safe for consumption.
"We give out what we can, but as some of the food is near-end-of-use, it requires quick use," he said.
Church member Jeff King oversees the weekly Food Connect operation, assisted by a number of church volunteers on a roster.
While most of the people using the service are from Tamworth, Mr King said he had occasionally seen people from out of town also call in.
"We see some regular faces each week, although there are increasingly a number of new faces," he said.
"Demand for this help can vary, anywhere from 15 to 25 people weekly."
Mr King said some of their regulars also contributed to the food on offer, with excess fruit from backyard trees.
"We had a man come in today to collect some groceries but also brought a crate of lemons which he contributed to our supply," he said.
Mr Fotheringham was aware of a couple of similar services operating locally: the Liberty Church Community Supermarket, providing low cost groceries and St Peters Anglican Tamworth's fortnightly mobile pantry service in Coledale.
