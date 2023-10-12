A DRINK DRIVER has been told she's lucky no one was killed when she mounted a kerb, and crashed into a tree on a residential dead end street.
Nicole Orme fronted Tamworth Local Court this week after she downed at least six glasses of wine before getting behind the wheel and crashing her car.
The 51-year-old was driving a black Holden commodore on Carmichael Avenue, in East Tamworth, at about 11:30pm on September 10, 2023.
Court documents reveal Orme's airbags were deployed when she mounted a gutter, and crashed into a tree at the end of the cul-de-sac.
When police arrived a short time later officers immediately smelt intoxicating liquour, and noticed the 51-year-old had slurred speech, and was unsteady on her feet.
She told police she had drunk at least six glasses of Moscato wine before getting behind the wheel.
READ ALSO:
Orme was taken to Tamworth Police Station where she returned a positive blood alcohol reading of 0.165, more than three times the legal limit.
In court, magistrate Mark Whelan said drink driving offences were taken very seriously.
"You're luck you weren't killed, and you're lucky you didn't kill anyone else," he said.
The 51-year-old's Legal Aid defence solicitor Yolondie Cherry told the court the offending was "out of character".
She said there had been a "build up" of circumstances which led to Orme getting behind the wheel.
"She demonstrates very strong prospects of rehabilitation," Ms Cherry said.
The court heard Orme immediately recognised her behaviour was out of character, and unacceptable.
Ms Cherry said her client had quite a limited record, and had already sought out professional help in the wake of the offending.
Mr Whelan convicted Orme of high-range drink driving, and sentenced her to a 15 month supervised good behaviour order.
She was fined $750, and disqualified from driving for six months.
A mandatory interlock device will be fitted to the 51-year-old's vehicle for two years once the disqualification period ends.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.