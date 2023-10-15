Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Ebor Falls Road off Waterfall Way from next week while the National Parks and Wildlife Service carries out essential upgrades to lookout viewing platforms, visitor precincts and accessible amenities.
From Monday, October 16 Ebor Falls Road will be closed to traffic north-west of Ebor Cemetery and will remain closed until work is completed in late 2023, weather permitting.
During the closure, no toilet, picnic, or rest stop facilities will be available at Ebor Falls.
Travellers on Waterfall Way are advised to use alternative amenities located in Ebor township or at the Ebor Sportsground.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
