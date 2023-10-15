The Northern Daily Leader
Temporary road closure at Ebor Falls Road off Waterfall Way

October 15 2023 - 1:30pm
Travellers are being advised to plan ahead. Picture supplied.
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Ebor Falls Road off Waterfall Way from next week while the National Parks and Wildlife Service carries out essential upgrades to lookout viewing platforms, visitor precincts and accessible amenities.

