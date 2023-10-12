British-born Wendy White became a citizen after 56 years living in Australia because Charles Philip Arthur George was crowned the King of England last year.
"I loved his mother," Ms White said, referring to the late Queen Elizabeth II as she pointed defiantly at a framed photo of the new King Charles III.
"And I said, if he ever took the throne, I would be out of there."
Ms White moved to Australia with her family when she was 14, and has lived here ever since, taking up permanent residence with her husband in Tamworth, and now pledging allegiance to the Australian flag.
She was the only British-born among 15 people from Vietnam, the Philippines, Nepal, India and Thailand who became Australians at an official citizenship ceremony at the Tamworth Community Centre on Thursday, October 12.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb swapped his trusty cowboy hat for the mayoral regalia, complete with royal red robe and matching gold-plated chains of office, to officially welcome the new citizens.
"Citizenship means you are formally identified with this country, its people and its governments," Cr Webb said to the room filled with people.
"The essential basis of Australian citizenship is equality before the law. Citizenship is open to all settlers on exactly the same terms, and once a citizen there is no distinction between one and another in rights, privileges or responsibilities."
READ ALSO:
Sandy Minh Anh Nguyen at only three years of age, was the youngest to become a citizen on the day and was in attendance with her family of three from Vietnam, who also became citizens.
Sandy's father Ba Duy Nguyen and his wife Thanh Thanh Hua have worked in the same local abattoir since they arrived in Australia about seven years ago.
"It was for our future and our kids growing up ... more freedom," Mr Nguyen said of his move to the regional city of Tamworth.
"It's very exciting, and I am very happy to be a part of the Australian people."
Nepalese-born Yam Bahadur Malla arrived in Australia about 10 years ago to join his wife, and hoped to join the defence forces but was turned away because he was not a citizen back then.
A decade has passed and Mr Malla has since had to give up on his dream, but is now happy providing for his family while working for a local processing plant.
Australian citizenship ceremonies in Tamworth are held on Australia Day, January 26, in February, April and October every year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.