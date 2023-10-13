This week, the NSW Government appointed Richard Crookes Constructions to deliver the $53 million Gunnedah Hospital.
This confirms the $53 million commitment from the former government is locked away and a company with a strong track record of delivering health infrastructure in our region will take on responsibility to build the hospital.
Richard Crookes constructions recently built the new Tamworth Ambulance Station, and I'm sure our paramedics are happy in their new home.
I am confident that the work can be kept locally with local builders, electricians, plumbers, and other trades offered an opportunity to work on the project.
The Government have announced that the first stage of works will be the refurbishment of the former administration building, with main works expected to begin in early 2024.
I am continuing to advocate for additional funding for the hospital, to ensure essential services like renal and chemo are retained. The Government has said that the cost of construction has increased and it's up to them to meet those increases, rather than take services away.
I've been working with the community to convince the government to allocate the additional funds necessary to deliver renal and chemo services and I'll continue to do what I need to do to encourage the government to build the hospital the community needs and deserves.
Community sports right across our region are run off the back of dedicated, charitable volunteers who year after year sacrifice their weeknights and weekends to provide us with an opportunity to get on the sporting field.
They provide an opportunity for our kids to get out, get active and to make friends with kids they otherwise wouldn't have met.
The hours they put into running their sporting organisations is incredible which is why I'm pleased to announce that the Good Sports Awards are open for 2023.
The Good Sports Awards shines a light on the volunteers who are the heart and soul of community sport, celebrating the best in community sport across Australia.
This year, there are seven categories available with cash prizes attached.
Nominations are open to clubs and members who are already registered with Good Sports.
The best thing is that entering is very easy so if you'd like to nominate your club, nominate a local legend, or sign your club up to the Good Sports program, please visit www.goodsports.com.au/awards
