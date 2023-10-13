The Northern Daily Leader
Gunnedah hospital redevelopment takes next step with builder appointed

By Member for Tamworth, Kevin Anderson
October 14 2023 - 10:00am
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson announced plans for a new hospital for Gunnedah in February 2022. Picture by Peter Hardin, from file.
This week, the NSW Government appointed Richard Crookes Constructions to deliver the $53 million Gunnedah Hospital.

