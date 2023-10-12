The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth to hold a New Residents event to welcome newcomers

By Rachel Gray
Updated October 12 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:00pm
People who have packed up their lives to make the big move to Tamworth are encouraged to attend a family-friendly 'picnic in the park' for new residents, complete with live music and performances.

Rachel Gray

