People who have packed up their lives to make the big move to Tamworth are encouraged to attend a family-friendly 'picnic in the park' for new residents, complete with live music and performances.
The New Residents event will be at Viaduct Park on Sunday, October 15, from 1pm to 5pm, with about 45 stallholders offering people ideas on how they can form social circles and become a part of the community.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the event is about welcoming newcomers, whether they are "tree changers, people here for work or from overseas or wherever else".
"The event we held in May was just so successful, people were happy to be able to catch up with some of the service people in our city," Cr Webb said of the New Residents catch-up at the Tamworth Town Hall earlier this year.
He said there will be opportunities to make new friends and meet others from groups such as the Lions, sporting clubs, and connect with local organisations, while listening to live music and watching local performances.
Tamworth Regional Council's Natasha Little said the event is a "mix and mingle" for people of all backgrounds, no matter how long they have lived in the country music capital.
"It doesn't matter if you've been here a week, a month, five years, still come down, have a look around," Ms Little said.
"You might find an organisation or a business that you haven't found out about before.
She said people are encouraged to "bring a picnic rug, enjoy the nice warm weather and meet some new people".
In the year to June 2022, an additional 852 people moved to the Tamworth region, which includes Kootingal, Nundle, Dungowan, Moonbi, Attunga, Bendemeer and other outlying towns, taking the population to 64,522.
The regional city is forecast to grow to 65,567 in 2023, with a forward projection of 80,769 by 2041, which falls slightly short of the Tamworth Regional Council's goal of hitting 100,000 by the same year.
