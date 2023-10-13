A MAN has been ordered to stay behind bars after he denied stealing a motorcycle from a home on the outskirts of Tamworth.
Juan Sampson was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court on Thursday after he was arrested following a police investigation.
At about 4:45am on Wednesday, October 11, officers attached to the Oxley Police District were called to a home in Kootingal, following reports a motorcycle had been stolen from the property.
Specialist property crime officers launched an investigation into the incident under Operation Mongoose.
After an extensive investigation, officers allegedly found the motorcycle at a property on Drummond Road, in Oxley Vale, later that day, at about 10:15pm.
At the property, officers arrested Sampson, who was then taken to Tamworth Police Station.
The 23-year-old was charged with drive conveyance taken without consent of owner; never licensed person drive vehicle on road prior offence; and motorbike rider not wear or secure fit approved helmet.
An outstanding warrant for one count of stalk or intimidate with intent to cause fear of harm was also executed.
It's the police case Sampson was armed with a firearm when he approached two people, who were in a vehicle outside a home on Thompson Crescent, on August 13, 2023.
The 23-year-old was refused police bail to front Tamworth Local Court on Thursday, October 12.
In court, Sampson pleaded not guilty to the stalk or intimidate charge; and to the drive and take without consent of owner charge.
He pleaded guilty to the never licensed charge; and not wear or secure helmet.
Magistrate Julie Soars refused the 23-year-old bail and adjourned the matters
Sampson will remain behind bars until his next court date in December.
