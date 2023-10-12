It's the biggest back to the future move since Marty McFly slid behind the wheel of the Delorean.
Sean Hayne, who was so successful coaching the Gunnedah Bulldogs that he just had to be axed, has returned from the wilderness like some sort of prophet to once again be entrusted with the job of securing the Bulldogs their first premiership since 1998. It's a case of unfinished business.
Five years after he was unceremoniously dumped - despite leading Gunnedah to a six-point grand final loss to North Tamworth a month earlier (the closest any side has come to beating Norths during their golden reign) - Hayne is back in charge for the club's 2024 campaign.
His return follows the end of Mick Schmiedel's coaching tenure at the club after three unsuccessful seasons.
The last time Gunnedah featured in the finals was in 2019, when Hayne's replacement, John Hickey, led the side to a heavy preliminary final loss to the Roosters and then resigned.
In 2017, Hayne marked his debut season as Gunnedah coach by piloting the team to the preliminary final. His shock removal was described by then-Bulldogs player Sam Lumby as "pretty ordinary".
"Personally, I think he turned our first-grade team the last couple of years completely around," Lumby said.
"I think it's a bit of a no-brainer that you just put him back in. He's done a good job - why stray from what's working?"
Indeed.
In his second coming, Hayne - a member of Gunnedah's 1998 premiership-winning outfit - has inherited a side who finished second last the past two seasons.
Define everyone's role, and everyone has to take accountability for their role in the team or the club.- Sean Hayne
In 2023, they had only one win and were savaged 60-0 by Norths in a round 11 clash at Jack Woolaston Oval, with the seldom-used mercy rule activated to end the mauling.
This week, Hayne preached accountability in an interview with ACM. He said "everyone's there to do a job" at the Bulldogs.
"Define everyone's role, and everyone has to take accountability for their role in the team or the club," he said. "That's from the players, coaching staff, committee board - everyone's got to be accountable."
Those remarks would be welcomed by the club's long-suffering faithful. But let's be honest. He should never have been cast aside.
