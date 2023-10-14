Water security has been a real focus in the last few weeks, aligning with the Murray Darling Association Conference held in Murray Bridge at the end of September.
The Association comprises of 176 Local Government Areas within the basin, and the annual conference is an opportunity to discuss policies and strategies to provide these communities with water security.
Tamworth Regional Council joined the association in 2022, and I attended alongside Council's Director of Water and Waste Bruce Logan as part of a delegation from our zone.
A highlight of the conference was being able to speak with Federal Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek and Shadow Minister for Water Senator Perin Davey about our region's concerns and push for water security for critical human needs.
This will mean 150 delegates will travel to Tamworth in July 2024, which is not only great for our region economically, but also provides and an opportunity for those in the southern part of the Murray Darling basin to understand our water requirements not only for critical human needs, but also for food and fibre production.
I am also fortunate to be part of the executive of NSW Country Mayors, and at our recent meeting we spoke at length about the law and order issues impacting regional and rural NSW.
As part of this group, we are pushing for increased funding for NSW Police and a redistribution of Police resources to rural and regional areas to combat the statistics of increased crime rates we have been seeing.
The statistics show there is a need for more Police on the beat, and we believe policies and funding need to ensure equity and equality between regional and metropolitan areas.
Finally, the community consultation for our proposed Special Rates Variation is ongoing, and we are having some good conversations.
I encourage you all to attend one of the many sessions being held next week to learn more.
