More than 350 feedlot professionals and industry stakeholders descended on Tamworth today, attending the Australian Lot Feeders' Association (ALFA) SmartBeef23 industry dinner and awards night.
Top industry talent were rewarded for their work with Whyalla Beef's Tim Brennan named ALFA Young Lot Feeder of the Year Award for his passionate work addressing industry retention issues.
Sponsored by Performance Feeds, the award recognises those who exemplify passion, leadership and a visionary outlook towards the future of lot feeding.
Entrants are required to submit a compelling essay on a real or perceived industry issue, discussing implications to the feedlot industry and exploring a proposed solution.
From a pool of talented entrants, six progressed as finalist and undertook an interview with the independent judging panel followed by a presentation and meet and greet with the ALFA Council in August.
Mr Brennan, alongside Jacob Leak (operations manager at Jindalee Feedlot) and Maddison Fryer (feedlot data and operations at Rangers Valley) were named grand finalists, progressing to the final round.
Based at Texas, Qld, Mr Brennan is a livestock supervisor with NH Foods' Whyalla Beef. He achieved the accolade thanks to his compelling essay addressing the staff retention issues faced in Australian lot feeding businesses.
ALFA president Barb Madden said the win meant Mr Brennan's name is now cemented in the long and distinguished list of Young Lot Feeder winners that have gone before him.
"The Young Lot Feeder of the Year Award holds great value within the industry and has continuously been a marker of future leaders in the grain fed beef sector," Mrs Madden said.
"The list spans from the very first winner, Warren Salter in 1994 who remains connected to the lot feeding sector, as does the majority of the 29-strong list; a testament to our sectors ability to foster and support our emerging leaders via this prestigious Award."
Mrs Madden said the ALFA Council is consistently impressed by the calibre of young people the award brings forward each year.
"We're eager to follow Tim, Jacob Maddie's professional journeys. They certainly have a bright future ahead of them in the lot feeding sector."
As the winner of the ALFA Young Lot Feeder of the Year Award, Tim receives a $5,000 study bursary, which can be used towards undertaking a professional development course or an overseas study trip.
He is also awarded a grain fed beef industry scholarship to partake in the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation's TRAIL emerging leaders program valued at $11,550.
"We thank our long-time Award sponsor and ALFA Platinum Member, Performance Feeds, who has continued to support the professional development of lot feeding talent for many years," Mrs Madden said.
"It is always pleasing to be able to highlight the achievements and aspirations of our future leaders through this Award."
Stockyard Beef's Education Program initiative was named as the winner of ALFA's Community Heroes Award.
Proudly sponsored by Lallemand Animal Nutrition, the award recognises feedlots across Australia for their outstanding contributions to local communities and the environment.
Stockyard's initiative was initially borne out of a desire to support local school fundraising efforts but had grown to include supporting agricultural studies and providing pathways to meaningful careers in agriculture.
The program's mission is to enrich the community's educational landscape and help to secure a vibrant future for the feedlot industry.
The program covers primary and secondary years and has three streams of support:
Stockyard Beef marketing and brand development manager Ali Hart said providing pathways to meaningful careers not only keeps kids engaged, but they are also far more likely to stay in the region.
"This is a win for our local communities as we keep kids in the region, but it is also a win for our industry as we are providing a steppingstone for careers and inspiring the next generation of agricultural leaders. This makes for a thriving, sustainable community and industry," Ms Hart said.
ALFA president Barb Madden said the Community Heroes Award plays an important role in highlighting the impact that feedlots have in supporting rural and regional Australia.
"Stockyard Beef's initiative, alongside all the finalists, demonstrates the extraordinary efforts lot feeders go to, to give back to their local communities and the land," Mrs Madden said.
"We, as lot feeders, often make these contributions organically, because our communities are such an innate part of who we are and are vital to the success of all feedlot businesses.
As the winner of the ALFA Community Heroes Award, Stockyard Beef has received a $5,000 cash donation which can be used towards a local charity, business, or to further develop their feedlot initiative to create more impact.
"We have chosen to split the prize money equally between our two local primary schools to further improve the facilities for our local children and accelerate the adoption of agricultural-based learning opportunities for these individuals," Mrs Hart said.
To read more about the winning initiative and all entries, visit: feedlots.com.au/communityheroes
ALFA SmartBeef 2023 runs over two big days with delegates set to attend an on-site demonstration day tomorrow at Elders' Killara Feedlot showcasing the latest in research, development and technology.
