Relieved smiles and relaxed faces: the first HSC paper is done

By Emma Downey
Updated October 11 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 4:44pm
The countdown to the end of high school has begun for close to 70,000 students across NSW, who put pen to paper as the 2023 Higher School Certificate (HSC) written exams officially kicked off at 9.25am on Wednesday, October 11, with English Paper 1.

