The countdown to the end of high school has begun for close to 70,000 students across NSW, who put pen to paper as the 2023 Higher School Certificate (HSC) written exams officially kicked off at 9.25am on Wednesday, October 11, with English Paper 1.
There were plenty of relieved smiles and relaxed faces as the Year 12 cohort from Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School exited the exam room at about 11.30am later that morning.
One down and just a few more to go.
Among the 73 boys from Farrer sitting for the 2023 HSC, are Gavril Tan, Joseph Anderson and Adam Williams.
On exiting the exam room, Gavril was feeling "quite confident" as he thought back over the paper.
"The exam was pretty good, but I do feel I was more prepared for English than any other exam after six years of high school English and two years of senior English," he said.
"I expected some questions to challenge me - all questions had a level of difficulty but they were not impossible."
During the exam paper reading time, Adam Williams thought some of the questions looked tricky, but as he worked through the paper his concerns eased.
"A lot of preparation went into [the exam], and the paper was pretty balanced - [the paper] was not the hardest exam but was not the easiest either," Adam said.
Joseph Anderson said the exam was "not what I expected" but it worked well for his preparation.
"I think the exam went well - there was nothing ridiculously hard or too easy. It was a balanced paper compared to some of the older trial papers we worked through [during study preparation]," he said.
After speaking with the Leader, the boys left seeking a break and some lunch before all heading back to the books to study for their next exams.
All three boys will sit the English Advanced Paper 2 on Thursday, October 12.
Joseph and Gavril's last exam will be Extension English on October 24, while Adam's will be Physics on November 2.
Having completed 50 per cent of their course mark throughout the year, the next 18 days of HSC exams are an opportunity for students to demonstrate all they have learned in their 13 years of schooling.
During the next three and a half weeks, about 124 exams are scheduled, with papers written by more than 300 exam developers. The examination period concludes with Food Technology on Friday, November 3.
By then about 68,689 Year 12 HSC students will have sat for more than 400,000 unique exam sessions.
Joining the messages of good luck to students from family and friends on Wednesday was Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car.
Ms Car said the start of the HSC was a big moment for senior students.
"This is a moment they have spent months, even years, preparing for," she said.
"My message to the HSC Class of 2023 is to trust in your abilities, reflect on all you have learned, and enter every exam room with confidence and determination."
She reminded students to "balance your exam and study schedule with regular downtime, connect with friends and loved ones, and get plenty of sleep".
Ms Car also made special mention of the parents and teachers who have supported students to reach this milestone, noting they had "inspired, educated and nurtured a love for learning in their children and students".
All students will receive their HSC results and Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) on Thursday, December 14.
