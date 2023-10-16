The Northern Daily Leader
Inland Rail project steams ahead with Narrabri to North Star Phase 1 almost ready to go

October 16 2023 - 2:23pm
GrainCorp Milguy (right) and Boolah Farm (left). Picture supplied.
Major construction of the Narrabri to North Star Phase 1 (N2NS P1) section of Inland Rail is set for completion by the end of October, unlocking benefits for industry, rail operators, and local communities across north-western NSW.

