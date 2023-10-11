The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth council approves Kingswood horse facility expansion despite concerns

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
October 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth's outer suburb of Kingswood has been primed to support the region's rapidly expanding equine industry, whether residents want to or not.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.