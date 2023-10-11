The Northern Daily Leader
Armidale 24-year-old charged over armed robbery, car theft and drug charges

By Newsroom
Updated October 11 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old Armidale man over a spate of armed robberies.
A man has faced court in Tenterfield following his arrest for a spate of armed robberies in Armidale.

