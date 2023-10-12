The Northern Daily Leader
Voice to Parliament

Tamworth's Fred Hooper explains why he will vote 'No' in the referendum

RG
By Rachel Gray
October 12 2023 - 3:45pm
Tamworth man Fred Hooper disagrees with the process of the Voice to Parliament, saying the government has "jumped the gun" and there needs to be "truth-telling" and "settlement" with the Crown first.

