Tamworth man Fred Hooper disagrees with the process of the Voice to Parliament, saying the government has "jumped the gun" and there needs to be "truth-telling" and "settlement" with the Crown first.
"Truth telling should be the first step in this process. After truth telling there should be some type of agreement making," Mr Hooper said.
"There should be an agreement-making process with the First Nations, not Aboriginal people, the First Nations that were here before 1788.
"Then if the Australian people or the nations want to be recognised in the Constitution through a Voice, then so be it, we then take it to the Australian people."
On Saturday, October 14, more than 17 million Australians will vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum which will decide whether or not an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representative body will be included in the Constitution.
The details of that body, such as how many representatives it will have, how they will be selected, and how it will interact with the parliament and executive, will be decided later via legislation in parliament.
Mr Hooper said he is the chairperson of the Murrawarri People's Council - a nation that has self-declared their independence from the Crown of Great Britain as defined by the borders of their ancestral land.
Mr Hooper said he does not trust that a Voice to Parliament would accurately represent the various Aboriginal Australian nations.
"They're putting us all in one basket, and saying we're all Indigenous. That's like going to Europe and saying to a German, 'you're the same as a French person or a Russian'," Mr Hooper said.
"I don't believe 24 people advising the government can represent the Murrawari nation, because we don't pick the people, it's up to the government to decide how those people are picked."
He said having a representative body in the Constitution skips two prior steps: "truth-telling" which is about "how this country was taken on a lie which was terra nullius", and "settlement" which would have to be negotiated with the Crown.
"It'd be a settlement with the Crown, and whatever form that settlement is negotiated, so the Crown, which is represented by the Governor General in Australia and the Crown ministers," Mr Hooper said.
