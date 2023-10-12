Tamworth locals Josh Rindfleish and Travis Heeb will be among about 230 people from across NSW and QLD competing in the Attunga Downunder Rodeo.
The event bucks into action at 7am on Saturday, October 14, at the Attunga Recreational Grounds and finishes about 7pm, with the main competitions kicking off at 2.30pm.
Greg Gibson, one of the rodeo's organisers, said the competition had to be postponed for the previous three years due to COVID, and most recently due to the floods.
But it's back this year, including the iconic Attunga Downunder Rodeo's Rawhide Drag, where a piece of carpet is dragged around the arena from the back of a horse and a person has to stay on for as long as possible.
There are about 18 competitions on the day, including bull riding, steer wrestling, bareback bronco riding, barrel racing, and rope and tie for the juniors, novice and senior competitors.
Mr Heeb, who lives in Moore Creek, has been competing in rodeos for more than 10 years, and will be braving it out in the bareback bronco riding event, wearing a cowboy hat and a thin leather vest for protection.
"I've still got something to hang on to, it's like a suitcase handle or a rawhide handle, and it gets strapped to the horse," Mr Heeb said.
"I had a mate in school who got me into it. I started going out to his place where he had horses, steers and bulls, so we used to go out there and get on."
Mr Heeb has been putting in the hours, leisure and buck riding, practising on a "spur board", which looks similar to a wooden-sawhorse, and lifting heavy weights in a makeshift gym in his home garage.
The professional rodeo rider said he only has to stay on for eight seconds and when the whistle goes that's his cue to exit the horse.
Mr Heeb said many rodeo horses "know their job" and they start bucking when the gates open, but at other times some can be "quiet enough to put children on them".
Mr Rindfleish was "born into rodeo", with his first competition being in 2008, following his mother's and her partner's footsteps into the bronco bucking corral.
"I used to ride bulls but I gave it away when I was younger, I got a bit too smart for that," he said.
Mr Rindfleish will be competing in the steer wrestling, rope and tie, and team roping events on the day, after having spent about two months in the 'team roping capital' of Arizona called Wickenburg, last year.
