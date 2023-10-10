The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Tamworth council warns of drought pain from state government inaction

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
October 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth Regional Council has taken a step towards preparing the city for the next drought, but says it's a drop in the ocean compared to what the state government can achieve with a few simple actions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.