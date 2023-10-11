The Northern Daily Leader
What's on

Things to do in Tamworth and beyond | What's On

October 11 2023 - 3:00pm
Fiesta Bollywood on Fitzroy

Saturday, October 14

This free event promises an unforgettable evening filled with live DJ entertainment, mesmerizing performances, and captivating dance demonstrations that offer you the chance to learn some Bollywood moves yourself. Delight your taste buds at the various food stalls offering delectable treats, and ensure your little ones have a blast with exciting kids' activities. The festivities kick off at 6pm and continue until 10pm.

