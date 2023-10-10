Local schools are encouraging parents to plan ahead for their children's futures, with selective high school applications for 2025 now open.
NSW has the bulk of selective schools in Australia - 47 in total - with Tamworth hosting one partially selective high school - Peel High School - and one agricultural selective high school - Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School.
A spokesperson for Farrer said it's important for parents to plan in advance to make sure their kids have every opportunity when it comes to schooling.
"The problem is a lot of families do not understand the process and miss the opportunity. You've got this short window to register for the exam which your child doesn't actually sit until May next year," the spokesperson said.
"If you don't register for the exam come the middle of November, you can't sit the exam and therefore can't go to that school."
Registrations for the Selective School Entrance Exam for students entering Year 7 in 2025 are open online from now until November 20, 2023.
The Farrer high school spokesperson said parents should act fast, as the small window of time to get their kids ahead will be closed before they know it.
"Because the Department of Education doesn't communicate that well, we often get a lot of unhappy parents because they want their children to go to the school of their choice, only to realise they've missed the whole process," the spokesperson said.
And registering for the exam gives local students more than just a choice between Farrer and Peel.
Students attending public schools in the New England and North West can also enrol with Aurora College - the state's first and only virtual selective school - hosted by their own local public school, ensuring students from rural and remote locations have access to a selective schooling option.
In recent years, parents have grown increasingly concerned over whether they're choosing the 'right' school for their kids, though the debate over which type of education is best still rages.
The spokesperson said selective schools generally provide a learning environment designed for academically gifted and high-potential students.
"When it comes to selective, the big difference is that these schools can only take the top results out of the exam. That's big for parents who put emphasis on the academic side of things," they said.
Farrer principal Clint Gallagher told the Leader the reputation and culture of the school are as important as its academic achievements.
"It's not just the wonderful educational experience we offer; it's the reputation of our fine young Farrer men known for their character, confidence, and a sense of community," Mr Gallagher said.
As for the exam, parents who are considering registering their children to sit the test should also consider some extra study.
"The exam is not the typical style of exam these year 5 students are used to, so it's not just enough to register, there's also a lot of online papers for the children to do to practise. A lot of them can fail simply because they're not used to the style of exam, so it pays to prepare," the school's spokesperson said.
In addition, the NSW Department of Education said it encourages students from traditionally under-represented groups to apply.
The department said it's following an "Equity Placement Model" developed in 2018 to help make access fairer for more students with high potential.
Under the Model, up to 20 per cent of student places at each selective high school are held for students from low socio-educational advantage backgrounds, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, students from rural and remote locations, and students with disability.
After submitting the online application, students will be invited to sit the Selective High School Placement Test on May 9, 2024.
Selective high school places for 2025 will then be offered based on a student's test performance
