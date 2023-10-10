The Northern Daily Leader
JBS Australia found guilty after hay bale accident at Caroona Feedlot

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 11 2023 - 5:45am
JBS Australia was found guilty of the charge in the Sydney Downing Centre District Court after an accident in 2020. Picture file

ONE of the largest meat and food processing companies in the world has been found guilty of failing to comply with its safety duty after two hay bales fell on an employee at a property near Tamworth.

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

