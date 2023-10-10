The Catholic Diocese of Armidale will welcome a new director of schools from term one 2024.
The Diocese of Armidale extends north to Tenterfield, south to Quirindi and as far west as Walgett and Mungindi.
This appointment of Regina Menz follows a national recruitment campaign, which attracted applicants from all over Australia.
Ms Menz is well known within the Diocese, as a long-term parishioner of Saints Mary and Joseph Cathedral Parish, Armidale.
Her experience in education began as a science teacher at Gundagai High School in 1990. Then she took up posts at Loreto Mandeville Hall, Toorak, Kormilda College, Darwin; and Wagga Wagga High School.
Within the Diocese she taught at O'Connor Catholic College for nearly 11 years before moving to the role of Education officer curriculum 7-12 in the Catholic schools office (CSO).
In 2017 she returned to O'Connor Catholic College as the Principal.
Since January 2022, Ms Menz has been a school performance leader and Mission and Learning team leader in the CSO.
She has a Bachelor of Education, but also holds a Masters degree in Education (Aboriginal Education); a Graduate Certificate of Arts Theology/Theological Studies and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
The Diocese said Ms Menz's commitment to lifelong learning is demonstrated by her own ongoing professional development.
"Ms Menz's passionate commitment to Catholic education and the Diocese is well-known and she brings a wealth of Diocesan knowledge and extensive connections within the Diocese to her new role," a spokesperson said.
"She has a strong reputation for innovation, educational excellent and system transformation.
"She is keenly aware that each student is an individual with personal needs, challenges, motivators and capacity for success."
The spokesperson said Ms Menz was "clearly energised" being an educator.
The Schools Board was impressed with her personal witness to her faith, her professional competence and a vision for a vibrant and sustainable Catholic education within the Diocese.
"She demonstrates a preference for adaptive leadership and building relationships to support continuous improvement of all levels of education in the Diocese," the spokesperson said.
"She is committed to building collaborative connections between parish and school communities."
Ms Menz succeeds Chris Smyth, who has led in this capacity since 2015, leaving behind a remarkable and enduring legacy in teaching and learning within Diocesan schools.
"While bidding farewell to Mr Smyth is tinged with sadness, we express our deep appreciation for his outstanding work over the past eight years," the spokesperson said.
