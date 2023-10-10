The Northern Daily Leader
Regina Menz to head up Armidale region's Catholic schools

By Staff Writers
October 10 2023 - 1:32pm
Regina Menz is congratulated on her appointment by members of the Armidale Diocese recently. Picture supplied.
The Catholic Diocese of Armidale will welcome a new director of schools from term one 2024.

