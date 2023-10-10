OzFish and Landcare Australia are looking to get more people hooked on habitat restoration at this Saturday's Tamworth Fish Talks.
Hosted by Australia's recreational fishing charity OzFish Unlimited alongside Landcare Australia the free event aims to educate and inspire local anglers to participate in restoration efforts.
The will give local anglers the opportunity to delve into the scientific research underpinning the fish they cherish while also picking up invaluable tips for their fishing expeditions.
The forum on October 14, will be held in Tamworth, with 30-minute presentations from some of the Murray-Darling Basin's leading fishery managers and river restoration practitioners.
Keynote speakers are:
This event will also act as a Yabby Trap Round-Up drop off event where anglers can exchange their old opera house style yabby traps in exchange for an Australian-made hard-body lure.
For more information, visit: https://ozfish.org.au/projects/yabby-trap-round-up/
Registration is essential for the Tamworth Fish Talks: https://ozfish.org.au/event/tamworth-fish-talks-nsw-oct-2023/
It is a free community event for all ages and there will be catering provided and drinks available at bar prices.
If you would like to know more about the project or get involved become a member of OzFish online at www.ozfish.org.au or contact 1800 431 308.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.