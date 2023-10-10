The Northern Daily Leader
Get some fishing tips and help the environment at Tamworth 'Fish Talks' event

By Newsroom
October 11 2023 - 10:00am
Tamworth's Peel River is a popular fishing spot. Picture by Gareth Gardner
OzFish and Landcare Australia are looking to get more people hooked on habitat restoration at this Saturday's Tamworth Fish Talks.

