POLICE are investigating after a man's hand was slashed when he answered the door in the middle of the night.
At about 12:50am on Monday, October 9, emergency services rushed to a home on Stock Road, in Gunnedah, following reports a man had been injured.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District were told a 54-year-old man had answered his front door and was confronted by two young people armed with knives.
The pair had allegedly attempted to enter the home, and demanded money, before pushing past the man.
As a result, the 54-year-old sustained a laceration to his hand.
Police were told the offenders fled the scene empty handed.
Responding officers performed first aid on the injured home occupant until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived at the scene.
The 54-year-old was taken to Tamworth hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A crime scene was established and an investigation launched.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Gunnedah Police Station, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
